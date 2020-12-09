Annual Santa speedo sprint fundraising totals announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 15th-Annual Santa Speedo Sprint, to benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center, announced the results of their virtual event. It was held on December 5 around the Capital Region.
The Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy announced that the event raised $15,000. Of that amount, over $6,600 was raised by local celebrity Jennifer “JC” Colletti.
In total, over $250,000 has been raised by the Albany Society and their partners for the event the Hellions of Troy Roller Derby.
LATEST STORIES
- US House passes spending bill extending federal funding by one week
- County leaders encourage checking in on friends and family
- Despite critics, Baker, Cuomo honored for virus leadership
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’
- Student Loans: Will lawmakers help reduce the amount owed on Federal Loans?