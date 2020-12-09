Annual Santa speedo sprint fundraising totals announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 15th-Annual Santa Speedo Sprint, to benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center, announced the results of their virtual event. It was held on December 5 around the Capital Region.

The Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy announced that the event raised $15,000. Of that amount, over $6,600 was raised by local celebrity Jennifer “JC” Colletti.

In total, over $250,000 has been raised by the Albany Society and their partners for the event the Hellions of Troy Roller Derby.