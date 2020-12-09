Annual Santa speedo sprint fundraising totals announced

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 15th-Annual Santa Speedo Sprint, to benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center, announced the results of their virtual event. It was held on December 5 around the Capital Region.

The Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy announced that the event raised $15,000. Of that amount, over $6,600 was raised by local celebrity Jennifer “JC” Colletti.

In total, over $250,000 has been raised by the Albany Society and their partners for the event the Hellions of Troy Roller Derby.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report