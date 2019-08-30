Annual NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway Recap

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) – 1,250 backpacks, 1,250 smiles.

The annual NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway has come and gone and each day, the team gave out 250 backpacks of eight different colors on a first-come first-serve basis with an abundance of school supplies on the inside.

It’s intended to make it a bit easier on families doing their back-to-school shopping, so the kids of the future can have everything they need to succeed.

While it comes to end for the year, the Hannaford Helps School program is continuing until the end of November. It’s their 20th year of celebrating the program and throughout the years, they’ve raised over $12 million. It’s a simple process, there’s over 1,500 participating products and for every four you buy, you earn three school dollars.

Those school dollars turn real for whatever school of your choice, which gets placed into a collection tower at checkout. The winner will then earn an additional $1,000 towards the school, which can be used for anything the school chooses.