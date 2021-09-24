Annual memorial mass for deceased members of the law enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 28, at 10:30 a.m., the 34th Annual Memorial Mass for deceased community members of the law enforcement, will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, on Eagle Street.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will preside the mass to remember those who have died in law enforcement and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Law enforcement from New York City, Long Island, the Capital Region, and from across New York State will be present, along with local dignitaries.

For more information, contact Mary Poust at (518) 331-0850 or visit the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany webpage.