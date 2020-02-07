Annual Crime Report: NY crime in steady decline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Crime rates in New York have consistently decreased over a 10-year-period. From 2009 to 2018, crime index counts dropped 22.5% in the state, according to the latest annual crime report from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The report highlights crime statistics from 2018, compares them to previous year data and provides a historical overview. A breakdown of county data is also included.

Overall crime went down in at least nine Capital Region counties from 2017-2018. Montgomery County saw the largest decline in total crime, with a decrease of 23.7%, followed by Washington County with a 15.8% decrease. Columbia County saw a 23.9% decline in violent crimes, followed by Greene County with a 18% decline.

2018 county crime index

Of the nine counties surveyed, most saw decreases in rape, robberies, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle thefts. Most counties also saw a decline in homicide, but Rensselaer County saw the greatest decrease. Between 2017 and 2018, the number of homicides dropped from six to one.

Despite a general decrease in crime, reported homicides were up statewide 6.2%.

2017-2018 county index crime

Four of the nine Capital District counties surveyed saw slight increases in their homicide rates. With the exception of Albany County, whose rate went from eight to 16 between 2017-2018, the other counties did not see significant increases. Greene County reported two homicides in 2018, up from one in 2017, Montgomery County also reported two, up from one, and Saratoga County reported three, up from two.

Violent crime by firearm decreased for the second year straight, and has declined 21% outside of New York City overall since 2014.

2014-2018 violent crime by firearm

The entire report can be found here.

