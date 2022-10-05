MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A President with ties to the capital region was honored this morning on the 193rd anniversary of his birth. The New York Army National Guard held their annual presentation of a wreath at the grave of Chester Arthur. Arthur was the 21st President of the United States, serving from 1881-1885.

The wreath is from the White House and accompanied a presentation of colors by the National Guard Color Guard as a way to celebrate his legacy to this country. “Arthur’s legacy was that he started the civil service at a very tumultuous time in American history and it’s something that we are proud to commemorate here in the Capital Region,” Michael Natali, Assistant Adjutant General for the New York National Guard, said. Arthur lived in what is now known as Loudonville and graduated from Union College. He is buried in Albany Rural Cemetery.