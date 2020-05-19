Animals at Slate Valley Center give residents a window to nature

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Linda Cole makes regular trips from her downstate petting farm up to the North Country, with therapy horses to visit Centers Health Care locations. With the doors currently closed due to COVID-19, she’s now bringing an entire barnyard of friendly animal faces up to windows.
On Tuesday, Slate Valley Center residents got to meet goats, sheep and rabbits as part of a multi-day trip around the area. On Wednesday, the animals will make their next stop at Warren Center in Queensbury.
