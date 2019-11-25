Animal Sanctuary partially destroyed by fire; animals rescued unharmed

PARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Arthur’s Acres Animal Sanctuary is trying to rebuild after a fire destroyed his pig barn Saturday.

According to Mid Hudson News, the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were on scene until 2 a.m. Sunday and back in the afternoon investigating the cause of the fire.

I am so afraid to sleep . I have not slept in 30 hours but I am so afraid to close my eyes. I am so happy everyone is… Posted by Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary on Sunday, November 24, 2019

Founder and director Todd Friedman said all 31 rescued animals, including 13 pigs, are safe and were unharmed in the fire.

In a video posted to the sanctuary’s Facebook page, Friedman says the fire almost spread to the main barn. The property was once used a farm-to-table slaughterhouse.

“We spent so much blood, sweat and tears turning it from a place of torture to a place of love and now it’s just ashes,” said Friedman in a Facebook post showing the aftermath of the fire.

First and foremost all the animals are safe !!!!!!! . Arthur’s Acres Animal Sanctuary experienced a tragedy last… Posted by Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary on Sunday, November 24, 2019

There is a plan to rebuild. Friedman says it will take at least $100,000. According to a collection link on the Arthur’s Acres Animal Sanctuary Facebook page, they have already received $12,998 in donations.