Animal rights group raising concerns over new bail reform laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Humane Association is raising concerns alleged animal abusers will continue to hurt animals if their released from jail on their own recognizance.

Under the new bail reform that’s slated to take effect on January 1st, anyone accused of felony animal cruelty or dog fighting will be required to be released after appearing for an arraignment.

“That means an individual arrested for dousing an animal with gasoline and setting it on fire, and an individual running a dog fighting ring, causing the death and torture of numerous dogs, can both walk out of court on their own recognizance,” The New York State Humane Association said in a statement to News10.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said bail requirements disproportionately affects the poor, and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“If they have specific concerns we will review them,” a spokesman for the governor said responding to the Humane Association’s claims. “We’re proud to have passed the most comprehensive reforms in a generation.”