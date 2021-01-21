Animal Protective Foundation receives $2,800 from ‘Holiday Trees of Hope’ fundraiser

SCENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) has received a $2,800 donation as part of Rivers Casino’s inaugural “Holiday Trees of Hope” fundraiser. APF was the Casino’s guests’ top pick during the fundraiser, which ran through the month of December.

A total of 15 community organizations decorated trees which were displayed in the casino’s event center throughout December. Guests could purchase special event tokens and vote for their favourite.

The event raised $11,000 for the charities involved and, as the most popular, ATF received the “Keeping Spirits Bright” bonus award of $2,000.

APF senior fund development director Nancy Benz said the foundation was “delighted to be selected as the community favourite” and the other trees involved were “beautifully decorated,” and “all deserve applause.”

In a statement, the charity said the money will go towards medical care, food, housing and adoption services for companion animals in Schenectady County and the wider Capital Region.