Animal orgs raising money to pay for care of abused horse

HALCOTT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is asking for donations to help a severely malnourished horse they say was rescued from very poor living conditions at a property in the Town of Halcott.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA searched the property the afternoon of Wednesday, July 21 and found an abused horse living in terrible conditions in a metal building.

The horse, named Skye, was allegedly abandoned in a barn without food or water. The Humane Society says Skye was found with two serious injuries to her rear legs, one of which had gone untreated for so long it had grown to the size of a basketball.

The Sheriff’s office arrested 73-year-old William Hraznek of the Town of Fleischmanns on one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He was arraigned in Town of Halcott Court and released. If found guilty, Hraznek could face up to one year in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

“It’s amazing that Skye survived this hot weather period, considering the average horse will drink ten to twenty gallons of water each day. Her survival demonstrates what a fighter she is. She has an incredible will to live,” said CGHS/SPCA President/Cruelty Investigator Ron Perez.

Skye has been transferred to a foster home where an equine veterinarian is taking care of her. She will need surgery for her injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery. The CGHS/SPCA are asking for donations to help cover the costs of the surgery, estimated from $3000 to $4000.

The Sheriff’s office says their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

To give toward Skye’s needs, donations can be mailed to CGHS/SPCA, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY, 12534, Attn: Skye, or sent online via the shelter’s website, cghs.org.