MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of animals were removed from a property Tuesday in Mayfield as part of an animal hoarding investigation. This comes just as a local shelter is recovering from the last batch of neglected dogs to come through their doors.

52 dogs, two of which were found dead, along with rabbits, a horse, and bloated goats, were found at an overgrown property in Mayfield. A press release from area shelters describes the conditions as filthy and uninhabitable. The property has been condemned, and Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said it was a case that started with good intentions.

“It’s not an intentional overdriving case where the animals are getting physically abused,” Giardino said, “it’s a neglect case that grows out of her trying to take in as many as she can.”

This wasn’t Sheriff Giardino’s first run in with Sue Kelly, who, according to a press release, runs a “rescue organization” with a history of animal hoarding and cruelty complaints spanning over decades called “Kelly’s Haven.”

In 2011, a similar investigation was conducted for neglected animals. At that time she was charged and convicted. 11 years ago, while Giardino was a County Court Judge, he signed a warrant for the same property.

Giardino believes the original intent was to take care of the animals, but eventually the situation got out of hand, and instead of seeking out other shelters or saying no, Kelly became overwhelmed.

Now, the animals are being evaluated and cared for by vets and various shelters, including the James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society and the Ayres Memorial Shelter. Renee Earl from the Fulton County SPCA explained a case like this is too big for her small shelter to take on alone.

“We’re very fortunate to have those relationships, and we work together to get the job done,” Earl told NEWS10.

The owner of the property has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.