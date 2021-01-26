Animal neglect investigation: Local farm hands over 200 animals for evaluation

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —An investigation into the welfare of around 200 animals began on Tuesday at a Rensselaer County farm on Hidley Road after a complaint was filed involving animal neglect. North Greenbush Police and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society met with the owners and they decided to “voluntarily turn over” all of their domestic and farm animals for further evaluation.

“We have a lot of folks that are very caring, very concerned about the welfare of these animals,” Marguerite Pearson, Director of Communications for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said.

The undertaking was a group effort since mid-morning to assess the well being of the animals–cats, dogs, turkeys, cattle, pigs, and chickens–and remove them from the property. North Greenbush Police, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary were all present to assist.

“Some of the animals have been removed to the humane society. In particular, cats and dogs are there receiving care now,” Pearson said.

News10 reached out to the owners of the farm and have yet to receive a response.

“There was no malicious intent on anything we saw there. It was more of a situation where it was just overwhelming for the family to adequately maintain,” North Greenbush Police Chief David M. Keevern said. “This is a heartbreaking case for all parties involved”

The investigation is still ongoing, and possible charges are dependent upon the animal evaluations.