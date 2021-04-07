Animal control officer arrested after shooting dog

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Fulton County man has been arrested on reckless endangerment and firearms charges after an incident in which he allegedly shot a dog in the head. Joe Passino, who was serving as the Town of Perth’s animal control officer at the time of the incident, allegedly shot the animal on January 4 while responding to a call.

Fulton County officials say the charges are due to Passino discharging his firearm close to a Church, a School which was in session, and an occupied private dwelling.

Officers say the incident happened while Passino was responding to a call regarding two dogs who were loose in the area of County Highway 107 and State Highway 30. Investigators say a woman who witnessed the events fed the dogs treats out of her hand in an attempt to keep them out of the road.

Following his arrival, Passino allegedly followed the dogs onto the property of the Perth Bible Church and Christian Academy. He claims one of the dogs became aggressive at which point he drew his personal firearm and shot the animal, which then fled.

The dog survived and returned home, but suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth.

Passino is facing the following charges, both of which are misdemeanors:

Second degree reckless endangerment

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Due to potential conflicts of interest, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office requested requested a Special Prosecutor from Hamilton County be assigned to the case.

Passino was arrested at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and released with an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Town of Perth Court.