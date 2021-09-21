GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew Paolano from Glens Falls is a 27-year-old with autism who is trying to raise money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance (UNYAA).
As a kid, growing up with autism made it hard for Paolano to make friends with the other kids. He then found UNYAA, a program to help people like him meet and socialize with other people who have autism in the community.
Paolano currently works as a Direct Support Professional in local day habilitation programs and sees how autism can still affect individuals and families.
Upstate New York Autism Alliance is a program that helps people with autism socialize with each other by holding events and activities like:
- Mini golf
- Go karts
- Bowling
- Game nights
- Hockey games
- Pool parties
- Halloween parties
- Christmas parties
Paolano started a donation page with a goal to try and raise $2,000 for UNYAA. At this moment he is at around $1,300 and is still accepting donations through the beginning of October.
To donate, go to Andrew Paolano’s donation page.
More from NEWS10
- Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed
- No more quarantine for kids? School districts try ‘Test and Stay’ COVID testing model
- Glens Falls man raising money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance
- Off the Beaten Path: The Great Saratoga Museum Treasure Hunt
- 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Wear the Wedding Dress My Mom Died In?