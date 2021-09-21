Glens Falls man raising money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance

News
Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Paolano raising money for UNYAA

Andrew Paolano raising money for UNYAA

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew Paolano from Glens Falls is a 27-year-old with autism who is trying to raise money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance (UNYAA).

As a kid, growing up with autism made it hard for Paolano to make friends with the other kids. He then found UNYAA, a program to help people like him meet and socialize with other people who have autism in the community.

Paolano currently works as a Direct Support Professional in local day habilitation programs and sees how autism can still affect individuals and families.

Upstate New York Autism Alliance is a program that helps people with autism socialize with each other by holding events and activities like:

  • Mini golf
  • Go karts
  • Bowling
  • Game nights
  • Hockey games
  • Pool parties
  • Halloween parties
  • Christmas parties

Paolano started a donation page with a goal to try and raise $2,000 for UNYAA. At this moment he is at around $1,300 and is still accepting donations through the beginning of October.

To donate, go to Andrew Paolano’s donation page.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19