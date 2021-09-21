Glens Falls man raising money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew Paolano from Glens Falls is a 27-year-old with autism who is trying to raise money for Upstate New York Autism Alliance (UNYAA).

As a kid, growing up with autism made it hard for Paolano to make friends with the other kids. He then found UNYAA, a program to help people like him meet and socialize with other people who have autism in the community.

Paolano currently works as a Direct Support Professional in local day habilitation programs and sees how autism can still affect individuals and families.

Upstate New York Autism Alliance is a program that helps people with autism socialize with each other by holding events and activities like:

Mini golf

Go karts

Bowling

Game nights

Hockey games

Pool parties

Halloween parties

Christmas parties

Paolano started a donation page with a goal to try and raise $2,000 for UNYAA. At this moment he is at around $1,300 and is still accepting donations through the beginning of October.

To donate, go to Andrew Paolano’s donation page.