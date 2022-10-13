ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November election is less than a month away and News10 ABC is speaking with some of the local candidate for state and federal office.

Andrea Smyth is trying win a seat in the open 43rd state senate. The seat is open following redistricting. The new district lines are keeping current Senator Daphne Jordan from running for re-election.

Smyth is a democrat and an advocate for children and families. One of her top priorities is the economy.

While the federal government tries to lower inflation, Smyth believes the state can offset the high prices New Yorkers have been spending on almost everything. One proposal is to keep some temporary policies already in place.

“Even though the price of gas has come down, maybe we don’t need to end the tax holiday in January. Hochul should consider extending it to keep those funds going into people’s pockets” said Smyth.” She adds, “similarily can we do rate increase moratoriums on the regulated industries like heating and electricity.”

Smyth sat down with News10 ABC to discuss the issues facing the state senate 43rd district.