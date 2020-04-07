Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

MILAN, Italy (KRON) — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing live from the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday.
Variety reports that Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, and will sing songs which send a “message of love, healing, and hope to Italy and the world.”
The “Music For Hope” concert will stream worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page starting at 1 p.m. in New York.
Italy has reported over 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
