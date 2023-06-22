ANCRAM, N.Y. (News10)-The Ancram Volunteer Fire Department and community is mourning the loss of firefighter Stewart Hunt. Fire Chief David Boice tells News10 that the 37-year-old husband and father passed away unexpectedly on June 15th after responding to an emergency call for Ancram Fire Department.

Boice said that despite the valiant efforts of Hunt’s fellow first responders, he could not be revived and passed away at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Hunt’s obituary reads that “Stewart was no stranger to fire service and service to his community.” It goes on to say that Hunt followed in his father’s footsteps, beginning in 2002 with the Ancram Fire Department, serving until 2008. Hunt remained dedicated to public service as a firefighter and EMT with other area departments, rejoining the Ancram Volunteer Fire Department in 2022, “to continue serving his friends and neighbors.” The obituary reads that Hunt is survived by his wife Stephanie and their son, Zachary. Members of the fire department and community have set up a funds for Hunt’s 5-year-old son and to help offset the cost of the funeral.

Chief Boice tells News10 that the Ancram Fire Company expects a very large turnout of friends, family and firefighters from around the state for the services remembering Stewart Hunt on Friday and the burial on Saturday at Union Cemetery in Ancram, which will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ancram Fire House. A message sent out by the fire department reads, “Please keep Stewart Guy Hunt and his family and all volunteer firefighters in your thoughts and prayers.”