Ancestry launches new DNA health service

(NEWS10) Now a company that is widely known for connecting people with information about their family roots is expanding its services to include health history.

Ancestry will expand its DNA screenings to test pre-dispositions for certain diseases and disorders.

The tests will look for genetic risks related to several conditions including heart disease, hereditary cancers and blood-related disorders.

AncestryHealth includes tests developed and performed by independent laboratory partners, which look for DNA differences known to be linked to individual health conditions. The service will allow users to read about each condition appearing in their family’s history.

The service will generate wellness reports that show how genetics can influence certain parts of an individuals wellness.