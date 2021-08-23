An overview of Henri’s impact on the Northeast so far

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Henri leading to an influx of water in one of the Town of Windham’s flood control dams. Town officials say these dams helped the area avoid major flooding concerns.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local governments in the Capital Region started preparing for tropical storm Henri late last week and over the weekend. Early forecasts were calling for several inches of rain during the afternoon Sunday into the overnight and continuing on Monday, but Henri had other plans.

NEWS10 meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said the region could expect between two to four inches of rain on Saturday. By Monday morning Henri’s rain totals were varied depending on the area.

Some of the highest rainfall totals were reported in Albany, Berkshire, Columbia, and Greene counties while the lowest rainfall totals were reported in Bennington, Montgomery, Warren, and Washington counties, based on reports sent to the National Weather Service from the New York State Mesonet.

Highest and lowest reported rainfall totals by county (inches)

Albany

Middleburgh- 2.55

National Weather Service- .70

Bennington

Landgrove- .38

Shaftsbury- .22

Berkshire

Lee- 2.12

Lenoxdale- 1.92

Columbia

Austerlitz- 2.15

Ancram- 1.11

Fulton

Northville- .24

Gloversville- .21

Greene

Lexington- 2.53

New Baltimore- 1.30

Mongtomery

Hessville- .22

Fort Plain- .11

Rensselaer

Nassau- 1.02

Buskirk- .37

Saratoga

Halfmoon- .72

Schuylerville- .07

Schenectady

Delanson- 1.46

Scotia- .66

Schoharie

Lansing Manor- 1.90

Schoharie- 1.35

Warren

Queensbury- .06

North Lake George- .01

Washington

Salem- .05

Heavy rain in Windham caused flooding in some parts of the town. “We lucked out overnight, not that we’re having a great day, but we did get lucky last night for sure,” Highway Superintendent, Gary Thorington, told NEWS10’s, Harrison Grubb.

Three dams protect Windham, as well as other communities downstream along the Batavia and Schoharie creeks, from flooding.

“All this water that’s held back here would end up down in our village and then some, and cause millions and millions of dollars in damages,” said Thorington. “Each village in between, and then even villages even beyond Prattsville, where the Schoharie goes, benefit from these three flood control dams.”

Rain from Henri is expected to continue moving eastward into the area Monday afternoon bringing the potential for more heavy downpours and flooding.

“Waves of heavy rain will churn through the Capital Region and areas to the south and east. There are ongoing minor flooding concerns, especially in the Catskills and the Berkshires. Showers and thunderstorms will begin shifting into New England this evening. The entire area will be dry come later tonight,” said NEWS10 Meteorologist, Jill Szwed.