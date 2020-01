GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food and fun, does it get any better? That’s what Apex Entertainment is providing for the Capital Region.

Located in Crossgates Mall, Apex Entertainment is ultimate getaway for both kids and adults. From the 22 bowling lanes, bumper cars, laser tag, sports simulators, virtual reality games, escape rooms and arcade to the 2-pound pretzels, it’s unlike anything else.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan stopped by for an inside look!