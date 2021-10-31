An abandoned cemetery in Brunswick, slowly being restored

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A long-abandoned cemetery in Brunswick, plagued by haunted rumors for decades, is slowly being restored. A yearly tour helps fund the restoration of the Forest Park Cemetery, of which nearly 70 headstones have been reset.

For one day each October, the Town of Brunswick opens the gates of Forest Park Cemetery to the public as part of October’s American Archives Month. Sharon Zankel, the town historian connects people to the real history of the cemetery, through a guided walking tour.

Dozens of headstones toppled by neglect, or vandals attracted by supernatural urban legends are now standing again. Lydia Kulbida discusses her special report on Forest Park Cemetery, why the cemetery is open to the public one day a year, and where its scary reputation originated.