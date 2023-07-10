RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather taking its toll on travel and Amtrak passengers are hit with cancellations and delays yet again. Just last week the Adirondack Line was shut down due to high temps and track safety. NEWS10 checking in with local train stations and has more on the cancelled services affected by this round of inclement weather.

The Rensselaer and Hudson train stations are less than bustling. And that’s because many folks cannot travel on trains headed south of Albany, nor can anyone get up this way either.

“Well, I went to the booth to purchase the ticket and he said there’s a flood and all types of damages, so they canceled the trains going in both directions which is unfortunate,” said Amtrak passenger, Tiffany Garriga.

“It’s an inconvenience. But I believe in safety first. So, apparently Amtrak and Metro-North Line thought it was best not to have the trains run on those tracks,” said Amtrak passenger, Danni Gee.

As we took a ride along Route 9J following the train tracks to the Hudson Station, we saw many trees uprooted and downed trees on wires along with the numerous cleanup crews already removing debris.

Amtrak suffering significant damage to the tracks from flooding and downed trees; their passengers in upstate just cannot catch a break from the weather disrupting service lines. One passenger we ran into said this is day two they can’t board a train to get home.

“I would have been stuck overnight tonight as well but luckily, I was able to find this Trailways bus in Kingston to get me home to New York, tonight,” said Gee.

Amtrak released the following statement in regard to the disruption of the trains.

“Amtrak service between Albany and New York City is temporarily suspended through at least Monday, July 10 as Metro-North Railroad repairs tracks damaged by flooding.”

For those stranded, they say they were left to their own with no assistance from Amtrack with overnight accommodations or another way to get to their destination.

“At least the airport will give you a hotel accommodation if you are stuck for the night when it’s not your fault. Amtrak does nothing and they should be ashamed of themselves,” said Garriga.

But those paying customers did say they were given a full refund even though it did not get them to where they needed to be. It is still unclear when service south from the Capital Region will be restored.