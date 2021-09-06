Amtrak service restored between Albany and New York City

News
Posted: / Updated:
Amtrak

Amtrak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak is restoring all service between Albany and New York City on September 7. All trains were previously cancelled due to damage on the tracks from Hurricane Ida.

The Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains will be back in service, as well as the Maple Leaf, Amtrak Trains 48 and 49 and the Lake Shore Limited to and from Chicago.

You can get cancellation fees waived if your train has been impacted by the service interruption by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Visit Amtrak’s website to get the latest train schedules.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire