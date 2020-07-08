Amtrak offers sleeper car promotion

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For those seeking a getaway and are planning to travel by train, Amtrak is offering a buy one get one promotion on their Roomette sleeper cars.

The promotion is valid for for those booking travel from July 13, 2020 through September 30, 2020. The booking window is from July 7 until July 17. When a guest purchases a ‘Roomette’ they can have a companion join for free.

All customers in sleeper cars receive complimentary lounge access at major stations, priority boarding and complimentary meals onboard.

To receive this discount, use the Fare Finder from this page or enter code V306 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app.

The offer is subject to availability and not available on the Auto Train. An advanced reservation of at least 3 days is required.

