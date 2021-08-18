Amtrak offers service to New York State Fair

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amtrak is offering train service to the New York State Fair between August, 20 and September, 6. A discount on fares will be available until September 5.

Amtrak said direct train service will be available daily to the fair. Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount will be available until September 5. Trips must be booked five days in advance.

Travelers will be required to wear a mask. Trips can be booked on Amtrak’s website. The station code for the New York State Fair is NYF. Customers can also call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Other discounts are available for kids, seniors, military groups, and more, according to Amtrak.