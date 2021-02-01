Amtrak modifies service in the Northeast due to winter storm

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – On Sunday night, Amtrak announced they will be running a modified schedule due to the incoming winter storm on Monday, Feb. 1.

The modified schedule will include:

Empire Service (New York – Albany) will operate on a modified schedule

Northeast Regional (Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule

Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York) will operate on a limited schedule

All Acela (Boston – Washington, DC) service is cancelled

The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh – New York) is cancelled

To get the latest information about train schedules, you can call 1-800-USA-RAIL or visit Amtrak’s website, mobile app, or Twitter.