Amtrak modifies service in the Northeast due to winter storm

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/FILE)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – On Sunday night, Amtrak announced they will be running a modified schedule due to the incoming winter storm on Monday, Feb. 1.

The modified schedule will include:

  • Empire Service (New York – Albany) will operate on a modified schedule
  • Northeast Regional (Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule
  • Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York) will operate on a limited schedule
  • All Acela (Boston – Washington, DC) service is cancelled
  • The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh – New York) is cancelled

To get the latest information about train schedules, you can call 1-800-USA-RAIL or visit Amtrak’s website, mobile app, or Twitter.

