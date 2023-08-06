ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -When booking a trip with Amtrak over the weekend, you may have had some issues trying to get through to make an order. NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski gave a walk-through of the app and website while going over some routes that are said to be closed.

According to the Times Union, all Amtrak service from Buffalo to Albany is stopped due to the train derailment in the Town of Amsterdam. NEWS10 reached out to Amtrak and could not get a confirmation if this is due to Friday’s accident. On the Amtrak website, two trips between the cities were cancelled on the Empire Line Sunday, with the Amtrak Northeast Twitter mentioning the Maple Leaf line also down with no alternate routes.

A spokesperson with Amtrak did respond to NEWS10 saying, “The Lakeshore Limited is canceled as a result of the [train derailment] incident.” When trying to book from Illinois to Massachusetts from Tuesday on, the line still has tickets for purchase.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has pulled away their investigators from the scene. NEWS10 has also observed crews throughout the weekend working on the rails where the train cars went off.