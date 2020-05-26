Amtrak asks for nearly $1.5 billion in additional funding from federal government

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Amtrak is asking for approximately $1.5 billion in additional funding from the federal government to help offset the loss of revenue related to COVID-19. Originally, the company had asked for $2 billion but says that won’t be enough to make up for a projected 50% drop in ridership.

Amtrak submitted a letter to the federal government outlining the need for additional grant funding and says they are taking steps to reduce their operating costs $500 million, matching demand by reducing train capacity, workforce restructuring, and limiting discretionary expenses.

“As the severity and duration of this pandemic and its economic fallout become clearer, we are seeking supplemental federal funding for the next fiscal year,” says Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn in the letter to government officials. “It is clear that Amtrak faces daunting challenges in Fiscal Year 2021, which will require us to take action to protect our rail network, our critical capital assets, and the livelihoods of our employees.”

The company says additional reductions in services and cuts to employee benefits including reducing its workforce will result from a lack of additional funding.

