FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Just when things were looking up for commuters when it comes to New York travel, train tracks north of Albany aren’t running as they should. Travelers say this is just another issue they have faced trying to ride the Amtrak Adirondack line.

Bruce Becker with the Empire State Passenger Association works to improve public transit across New York State with a group of volunteers. He says Canadian National lowered the speed of the line to 10 miles per hour on June 20 because of high temperatures on the tracks. “The Canadian National has said they need these lower speeds to account for poor condition of the track they own that Amtrak uses,” said Becker.

Becker says wildfires have no effect on the heat of the rails due to their locations, and that Canadian National’s speed limit is too low even with the current conditions. He says other rails such as the Empire line cap the speeds of trains much higher when safety is an issue.

“20 miles per hour reduction below normal speeds. Which typically would mean that trains that go up to 80 miles per hour would go 60 miles per hour.”

With summer just starting, the suspension of service has local lawmakers worried for the success of destination attractions. Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara has written a letter to Amtrak, asking for service to the Capital Region to be restored.

“A lot of people use the train. They visit downtown Schenectady, Proctor’s, the track in Saratoga. If the issue is with the Canadian territory, canceling service to Montreal is one thing. Canceling everything across the service line is really unreasonable,” stated Santabarbara.

NEWS10 has reached out to Canadian National for a comment, but we’re told to reach out to Amtrak for issues on passenger operations. Amtrak has said services will not resume towards Montreal until further notice.