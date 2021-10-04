Amsterdam’s OktoberFest announced

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the season of beer and cider as fall gets underway and with that, the City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department present Amsterdam’s OktoberFest Sponsored by Lou’s Electric of Amsterdam on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. on Bridge Street.

Workers turn Amsterdam’s Southside into a huge German themed block party on Bridge Street where patrons can enjoy contests, entertainment, vendors, Biergarten specials and much more. DJ Ryan Nilson will play traditional OktoberFest music. At 12 p.m. a Yodeling Contest will take place, and at 5:45 p.m. the traditional Stein Hoisting Competition will be held. Live music with Vegas Crush will be at 1 p.m. and MedRock at 4:30 p.m.!

Anyone interested can enjoy a fun and festive time on the Southside of Amsterdam.