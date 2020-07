AMSTERDAM (NEWS 10) – Jazmin Gonzalez of Amsterdam was sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison following her guilty plea.

Gonzalez plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as distributing cocaine and heroin. According to her guilty plea she distributed 50 small glassine bags each containing heroin.

In addition Gonzalez was sentenced to three-year term of supervised release once she finishes her prison sentence.