FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was sentenced to the maximum of two terms of 2-4 years in state prison to run concurrently. Jacquinn Tanner, 38, was convicted of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and identity theft.

Tanner was caught on surveillance footage finding and using someone’s debit card left in a credit card payment machine at Kennedy’s Fried Chicken at the Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. Tanner also took a picture of the card and shared the photo with another individual. The second individual was convicted in Fulton County of stealing $1,300 from the account.

Tanner’s criminal history includes convictions for grand larceny and welfare fraud, in addition to six prior misdemeanor convictions. The case was prosecuted by Katherine White and First Assistant Christina Pearson.