Amsterdam taking steps to reduce lead in water system

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Amsterdam will be taking steps to reduce the amount of lead in the public water system. After elevated levels of lead were found in the system in 2018, the city conducted a corrosive control study.

The Department of Health gave the city until April 2022 to implement system changes recommended by the study. Water Treatment Plant Chief Operator, Randy Gardinier, says the upgrades will cost approximately $560,000.

“This study recommended steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of lead in drinking water. In an effort to return to compliance and as a result of the study, pilot testing is being undertaken and changes are being made to our process to optimize our corrosion control treatment,” says the city.

Gardinier says the city is currently looking at ways to reduce the amount of lead in the water system that would not require a bid including changing some of the chemicals used.

The results of the latest round of samples for lead taken in September 2018 showed that our 90th percentile sample, which is required to be at or below 15 parts per billion, was 21 parts per billion. A corrosion control optimization study and recommendation(s) was completed in December 2018 and endorsed by the New York State Department of Health in February 2019. This study recommended steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of lead in drinking water. In an effort to return to compliance and as a result of the study, pilot testing is being undertaken and changes are being made to our process to optimize our corrosion control treatment. City of Amsterdam

Amsterdam tests for lead every six months. Residents can request their eligibility to be put on a waiting list to participate in a lead testing pilot program by calling 518-843-3009. The New York State Department of Health also has a free testing program.

The city says residents can run water for 15-30 seconds before using it, use cold water for baby formula, and replace plumbing fixtures to reduce exposure to lead. They say boiling water does not remove the lead and because lead dissolves more easily in hot water it shouldn’t be used to make baby formula.

City of Amsterdam 2020 Annual Water Report

