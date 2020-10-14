Amsterdam ‘Stuff the Truck’ food drive successful

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amsterdam based distributor has hosted a successful “Stuff the Truck” food drive, bringing in over three pallets of food and over $4,500 for Catholic Charities. The donation will be distributed amongst the Fulton and Montgomery county communities who need it most.

Demand for food has increased over the past year due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic. By late September, Catholic Charities had already handed out over 1.5 million pounds of food.

“We at Catholic Charities have seen an increase in the number of families who struggle with food insecurity during this time of COVID. We are anticipating that it will get worse as COVID continues; holidays approach and people remain unemployed.

All donations received in our Food Pantry will be going to our community members, neighbors and loved ones in this time of insecurity and uncertainty.”

Mary Carpenter
Executive Director at Catholic Charities

Alongside Hill & Markes, Stewart’s Shops, Hannaford, Beech-Nut, and St. Mary’s were also involved in the drive.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report