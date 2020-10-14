Amsterdam ‘Stuff the Truck’ food drive successful

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amsterdam based distributor has hosted a successful “Stuff the Truck” food drive, bringing in over three pallets of food and over $4,500 for Catholic Charities. The donation will be distributed amongst the Fulton and Montgomery county communities who need it most.

Demand for food has increased over the past year due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic. By late September, Catholic Charities had already handed out over 1.5 million pounds of food.

“We at Catholic Charities have seen an increase in the number of families who struggle with food insecurity during this time of COVID. We are anticipating that it will get worse as COVID continues; holidays approach and people remain unemployed. All donations received in our Food Pantry will be going to our community members, neighbors and loved ones in this time of insecurity and uncertainty.” Mary Carpenter

Executive Director at Catholic Charities

Alongside Hill & Markes, Stewart’s Shops, Hannaford, Beech-Nut, and St. Mary’s were also involved in the drive.

LATEST STORIES