AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10)—The Clara S. Bacon School sale, is up for vote. If the vote passes Whispering Pines Preschool has the opportunity to buy the 20 acre property at 40 Henrietta Blvd. for $224,000.

The only requirement for the vote to pass is a majority.

The school closed in 2007 for the last 10 years whispering Pines preschool has operated out of the facility. The building will need some roof repairs and updating, according to an employee we talked to at the preschool.