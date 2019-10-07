Amsterdam remembers lives lost in Schoharie tragedy, one year later

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family and friends of the lives lost on that tragic day a year ago, along with many other members of the Amsterdam community, gathered to reflect on how life has changed since the limousine crash.

While there was some talk of limo regulations and safety, the theme of the night was clear: to make sure the memories and stories of the people who died would not be forgotten.

“This is about remembering those that have gone before us, those that leave an imprint on our hearts, and it’s about our community here in Amsterdam,” Pete Rose, General Manager of Betz, Rossi, Bellinger, and Stewart Family Funeral Homes told News10. “This is what we do. We don’t leave anybody behind, we remember them.”

Elected officials and community leaders gave remarks about Amsterdam’s strength. Words from family and friends of the victims were raw and emotional.

The name of each victim was mentioned at least once, and stories of their interest and personalities brought both tears and a few laughs to the crowd.

“When you do that, you keep their memories alive, and keep their legacy alive,” Christopher Carpenter, a community member who planned the vigil told News10, “and you keep thinking about their families, and you keep thinking about their friends.”

One friend in particular had unique stories to tell about the people he lost a year ago.

“I play Dungeons and Dragons with Abby, Adam, Axel, and Amy for the last year and a half,” Salvatore Fringo told News10.

He recalled how he and the friends who were on that limo could spend hours around a board game together. A year after they’ve passed, he still has a hard time coming to terms with the tragedy.

“I could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘guys I had the strangest dream. This limo thing happened, and let’s not do that again.’ Unfortunately I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Fringo told News10.

Words used at the ceremony to describe the tragedy included unfathomable and unspeakable. But what’s become clear through it all, is Amsterdam, the Capital Region, Schoharie, and beyond will never be the same.