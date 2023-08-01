AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam unveiled a new fire truck Aug. 1, 2023. Mayor Mike Cinquanti said the city purchased the $1.7 Million truck earlier than planned after frequent breakdowns caused issues with the previous tower ladder.

“When it came to purchasing this new ladder truck last summer, there were no good deals to be had,” Cinquanti said. “Prices on rigs like this were sent sky-high thanks to the post pandemic economy and we had not budgeted for the purchase.”

Part of the funding to purchase the new truck came from Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who secured $350,000 in state funding.

“It’s important that we continue to keep up with the times and provide that equipment, provide the best things that are available to our firefighters,” Santabarbara said. “It ensures they can more effectively do their job, they can protect our community, and it’s an important investment.”

The new truck is expected to be in service for 20 years.