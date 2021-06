MONTGOMERY N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 28 Amsterdam will be opening their pool for the 2021 season. Located at Veterans Park, the pool will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission for everyone will be $1.

Children under the age of 10 will not be allowed without an adult and all swimmers are required to wear a bathing suit while athletic shorts will not be allowed.

For more information please contact Michele Pawlik at 518-841-4307.