Amsterdam police warning residents of burglary scheme

AMSTERDAM, N.Y (NEWS10) — Amsterdam police are urging people to be on high alert in regards to a possible distraction burglary scheme.

Suspicious activity involving a white male and white female operating an SUV was reported to police. The subjects allegedly approached citizens at their homes, posing as sales representatives for a type of new soap or cleaning company.

According to police, the suspects are asking to be brought inside homes to look at carpets and floors. The behaviour fits a pattern of distraction schemes where one person approaches a resident with a seemingly reasonable request in an effort to distract the resident while their accomplice then commits a larceny from either the garage or another part of the home.

Door to door solicitation must be registered and permitted through Amsterdam City Hall.

Distraction burglary schemes have been seen in all parts of the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley. Amsterdam police are asking the public to call their number 518-842-1100, or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-736-1850 to report any suspicious activity.