Amsterdam police urge residents to use lobby for internet sale exchanges

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department is urging people to use their lobby as a safe sale transaction space in light of a recent incident. Officers say on January 1, two people met at a fast-food restaurant to complete a $400 internet sale.

They say when the seller went to hand the buyer the phone they were selling, the buyer took off running without paying the seller. Amsterdam Police officers were right outside the restaurant and were able to track down the 17-year-old suspect and recover the phone.

The street address for the Amsterdam Police Department is 1 Guy Park Avenue Ext Amsterdam, NY 12010.