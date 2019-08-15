Amsterdam Police to unveil new police training facility

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Amsterdam Police will be unveiling their new indoor training facility today, August 15, helping them practice their skills no matter the weather conditions.

The new facility sits underneath the department’s building. Part of this project includes the restoration of an indoor firing range which closed back in the mid-1990s. The new facility will be available to them 24 hours a day and will allow them to train during the winter months.

Many local law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County are expected to make use of the facility as well.

