Amsterdam Police searching for suspect in 5 Corners shooting

AMSTERDAM (NEWS10) – Amsterdam Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting at a Mobile Station on Church Street.

Amsterdam Police are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of 19 year-old Israel E. Sharp for his involvement in this incident. The weapon used in this incident has not been recovered. Sharp is considered to be armed and dangerous any person who observes Sharp should contact Amsterdam Police immediately at 518-842-1100. Any information about his whereabouts can be sent anonymously to info@amsterdampd.com.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Tuesday. A witness told police that two groups of men had an argument while at the gas station which culminated when one man pulled out a hand gun and fired several shots at the opposing group.

Police say a vehicle and one of the station pumps were hit. There were no reports of injuries. The responding detectives were able to secure video footage and identified two suspects.

17 year-old Daquan T. Folks of Amsterdam was located and taken into custody. Folks was taken to Amsterdam Police Headquarters where he will be held for arraignment in Amsterdam City Court on August 14th.