Amsterdam Police: Local newspaper carrier struck, killed by drunk driver

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was killed by a drunk driver overnight on Saturday while she was delivering newspapers.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, Amsterdam Police and Fire responded to a call at 200 Brookside Avenue for a report of a person struck by a vehicle and lying on the ground. Officers observed debris from the motor vehicle accident and were able to locate a female victim as described by the caller.

Christina Rossi, 64, was found dead upon arrival. Rossi worked for the Amsterdam Recorder Newspaper as a newspaper carrier.

Police said Rossi, her vehicle, and a second vehicle were struck by an offending vehicle traveling north on Brookside Avenue.

Ronald Carpenter, 42, was the driver of the vehicle that struck Rossi and he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08, unsafe lane change and failure to keep right.

Carpenter was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation and arrest.