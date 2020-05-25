Amsterdam Police investigating Sunday night drive-by shooting

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department reports an investigation into a shots fired incident from Sunday night at around 7:51 p.m. on the 100 block of Guy Park Avenue.

Initial reports describe a vehicle pulling up on three men heading west on foot and firing five rounds at them.

The three victims reportedly ran in different directions and the suspect vehicle fled the scene, westbound on Guy Park Avenue.

Police say they recovered shell casing from the scene, but they did not find evidence of any injuries there. They also say none of the three victims have come forward to be interviewed by police.

According to police, no area hospitals have reported patients with gunshot wounds that match up with the reported drive-by shooting.

Amsterdam Police continue the investigation Monday, canvassing the neighborhood and conducting interviews.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information about the incident should contact (518) 842-1100 or email infopd@amsterdampd.com. Amsterdam Police say calls and information can remain confidential.

