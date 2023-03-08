AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police investigations into suspected drug dealing in the area of Sloane Avenue resulted in an arrest on Tuesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, Megan L. Basini, 35, sold a police source a controlled substance.

An arrest warrant was issued and Basini was taken into custody for the charges of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was processed at the Amsterdam Police Headquarters and arraigned at the Montgomery County Court. Basini was released on her own recognizance.