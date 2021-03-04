Amsterdam officials continue work to combat blight in city

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An effort to address blight in some Amsterdam neighborhoods continues. The city is working to sell some abandoned properties and demolish those in disrepair.

“If you can make your neighborhood look better and cleaner, it’s a huge boost for the city, it’s a huge boost for the people of the city,” Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti says.

Crews worked throughout the day Thursday to demolish several vacant structures.

“They’re in really tough shape and there’s nothing else we can do with those properties other than to take the buildings down, clear the lots, and then try and market those lots to the most attractive, you know, the people who can use them most efficiently,” the mayor said.

Properties that can be repaired are being sold by the city. Mayor Cinquanti hopes people living in the communities with some of these properties will try to buy them.

“We’re going in a very targeted way, and we’re saying, okay you’ve got a vacant lot or a dilapidated piece of property, we want to sell it, the city owns it, we want to sell it, if you tell us what you’re going to do with it, put in a bid and we’ll see what we can do,” he said.

The effort to repair some of these properties also catching the eyes of investors, like Liad Goldman.

“I need to think about it a little bit, but I am committed to bid on one of them. Set foot here in this lovely city and hopefully get them nice and keep them beautiful,” he says.

Amsterdam’s mayor says the city is committed to addressing the issue, in whatever means necessary, “We have to be as creative as we possibly can, but we are determined to go neighborhood by neighborhood, identify these things, and try to make the best solution possible.”

The city is accepting bids on some of these properties until Friday.