AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

One of them is in Amsterdam. Democrat incumbent Michael Cinquanti is trying to win a second term. He says his biggest accomplishment in the last four years was the improvement of the city’s finances.

But many are concerned about crime, especially following a shooting at a basketball tournament and another during a family movie night at the park. Cinquanti calls Amsterdam a safe city and the two incidents unfortunate.

“We’ve investigated each one thoroughly and we are taking action, bringing in more video surveillance into our city,” said Cinquanti. Regarding crime, the mayor adds, “the bottom line is we have a great police force and we react to the situations as they occur but if you look at our crime rate, we’re one of the safest upstate cities in New York state.”

Cinquanti is running against republican Michael Arbige. Cinquanti sat down with NEWS10 to discuss the issues facing Amsterdam.