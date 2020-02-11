Amsterdam man pleads guilty to heroin and fentanyl charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Edwin “Chaka” Rodriguez, 31, of Amsterdam pled guilty Monday to possessing and planning to distribute over 100 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

A May 2019 traffic stop for driving with a suspended license ballooned for Rodriguez when a vacuum-sealed bag of 100.3 grams of the powdered opiate blend fell out of his pants.

He admitted he was en route to meet a customer who would buy his heroin.

Law enforcement searched Rodriguez’s Amsterdam home the same day. Police say they found an empty bleach bottle with a hidden compartment. There, police allege they found another 1.78 grams of the potent powder that he intended to sell.

Rodriguez faces up to 40 years in prison, plus a supervised release period that could last the rest of his life.

LATEST STORIES: