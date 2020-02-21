Amsterdam man named Airman of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senior Airman Jonathan Magaletti was named the 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing which is part of the Air National Guard. He serves as a Health Services Technician for the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron where he is responsible for all of the ground operations and coordination for the Aircrew.

Magaletti was deployed to help with Operation FREEDOM SENTINAL. He supported 83 different medical evacuations by air and help in-processed hundreds of aircrew members. He also was influential in streamlining training reducing the time it takes by six months.

On top of his work in the Air National Guard, he also gives back to his community. In 2019 he organized a hospital food drive and distributed the food to Montgomery County residents in need. He also volunteered for the Wishful Thinking Foundation.

LATEST STORIES: