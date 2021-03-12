Amsterdam man found shot in head

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amsterdam man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound to the head on the city’s Hibbard Street. Officers and first responders arrived on the scene shortly before 2. a.m. after receiving a call about a man bleeding on the sidewalk.

The 37-year-old victim was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after his injuries were deemed to be life-threatening.

Amsterdam Police and the New York State Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Amsterdam Police on 518-842-1100 or by email at infopd@amsterdampd.com. All sources will remain anonymous.

